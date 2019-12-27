China data: Nov crude imports from top 5 suppliers hit record highs

China’s top five suppliers — Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Brazil and Oman — each delivered record high volumes of crude to China in November, propelling the crude import volume of the world’s biggest Asian oil consumer to a brand new historical high of 11.18 million b/d, according to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs, which was made available on Friday.

Shipment from top crude supplier Saudi Arabia surged 25.1% year on year, crossing the 2 million b/d (8.21 million mt) mark for the first time ever in November.

On a barrels-per-day basis, the volume edged 0.8% higher from 1.99 million b/d in October, which was the previous record high.

Imports from Russia, who supplied the second highest volume of crude in November, reached 1.87 million b/d (7.64 million mt), 4% higher than the last record high of 1.8 million b/d in October 2018.

Iraqi deliveries extended its upward trend, which started from 866,171 b/d in June, to rise to 1.42 million b/d (5.8 million mt) in November, exceeding the previous record high of 1.16 million b/d in October.

On a metric ton basis, Brazilian inflows had also reached a historical high of 4.12 million mt (1.01 million b/d) in November, which reflected a 4% decline from its previous barrels-per-day historical high of 1.05 million b/d recorded in February.

Omani supplies in November had also touched a brand new high of 935,018 b/d (3.83 million mt), 5.7% higher than the previous record high of 884,802 b/d in December 2016.

TOP CRUDE SUPPLIERS’ BATTLEGROUND

Meanwhile, the number of crude suppliers to China in November was the lowest in recent years at 31, a contrast when compared with 41 suppliers in April, the most diversified month in 2019.

This suggests that China was the battleground for the top crude suppliers to increase marginal sales in November.

As a result, the top five suppliers took an overall 64.7% market share in China in November, climbing from 54.5% a year ago and 59.6% in October.

China is currently the world’s biggest crude oil importer with January-November reaching 10.1 million b/d, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 10.1%, GAC data showed.

China will likely demand for more crude oil to burn the country’s refining capacity, which is expected to increase by about 24.5 million mt/year (492,000 b/d) in 2020, when the 800,000 b/d greenfield private complex ramp up their operating rates, analysts said.

OPEC and its allies earlier this month agreed to deepen their production cuts to 1.7 million b/d in first-quarter 2020, but Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would ensure sufficient or even lift their supplies to China.

Meanwhile, Brazil has been boosting its crude production and is further tightening its relationship with its Chinese customers, not only with the traditional, smaller-scale independent refining sector, but also with the state-owned giants.

In addition, Iraqi Basrah Heavy and Basrah Light crudes have become more popular among Chinese end-users, that often blend heavy sour grades with lighter crudes.

COMPETITIVE OMAN CRUDE IN NOV

The heavy inflow of Omani crude, on the other hand, came largely on the back of competitive prices.

The average of the Dubai Mercantile Exchange’s Oman futures daily settlement for October contract in August was $59.68/b, equivalent to a premium of 31 cents/b to the monthly average of Platts Dubai first-line crude oil assessments in the loading month.

The October settlement price differential for Oman crude was sharply lower than September’s premium of $2.76/b and it marked the fifth consecutive month of decline, making a case for Chinese refineries to request incremental term cargoes to take full advantage of attractive October prices.

Oman’s oil ministry uses the average of the DME’s Oman settlement price to set the value of its term export cargoes.

GAC releases its data in metric ton, which S&P Global Platts converts to barrels using a 7.33 conversion factor.

CHINA’S TOP CRUDE SUPPLIERS (‘000 MT)

Nov-19 Nov-18 % change Oct-19 % change Saudi Arabia 8,207 6,559 25.10% 8,412 -2.40% Russia 7,641 6,548 16.70% 6,968 9.70% Iraq 5,805 4,489 29.30% 4,926 17.90% Brazil 4,117 2,984 38.00% 3,810 8.00% Oman 3,827 2,775 37.90% 3,003 27.40% Angola 3,645 3,863 -5.70% 3,043 19.80% Kuwait 2,014 1,873 7.50% 2,199 -8.40% U.A.E. 1,228 1,682 -27.00% 1,562 -21.40% U.K. 1,072 1,010 6.10% 918 16.70% Congo 1,041 912 14.20% 1,024 1.60% Total 45,740 42,866 6.70% 45,511 0.50% Total* ‘000 b/d 11,176 10,474 6.70% 10,761 3.90%

Jan-Nov 2019 Market share Jan-Nov 2018 Market share Vol Change Saudi Arabia 76,329 16.60% 49,765 11.90% 53.40% Russia 70,301 15.30% 64,453 15.40% 9.10% Iraq 47,082 10.20% 41,383 9.90% 13.80% Angola 42,613 9.30% 43,038 10.30% -1.00% Brazil 37,070 8.10% 28,808 6.90% 28.70% Oman 29,711 6.50% 30,364 7.30% -2.20% Kuwait 20,568 4.50% 21,614 5.20% -4.80% Iran 14,364 3.10% 27,134 6.50% -47.10% U.A.E. 13,704 3.00% 10,590 2.50% 29.40% U.K. 11,514 2.50% 6,814 1.60% 69.00% Total 460,292 100.00% 418,108 100.00% 10.10% Total*(b/d) 10,101,610 100.00% 9,175,842 2.40% 10.10%

*Including imports from other suppliers

Source: General Administration of Customs

Source: Platts