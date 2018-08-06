China data: Russia replaces Brazil as top crude supplier to Shandong independent refiners

Russia has returned as the top crude oil supplier to China’s independent refineries in July, with 1.54 million mt reported to have arrived in Shandong during the month, up 58.1% month on month, S&P Global Platts monthly survey showed. This reflected a 32.4% increase from a year earlier.

The survey covers crude imports offloaded by independent refineries based in eastern Shandong province, Xinhai Chemical in Hebei province and Fengli Petrochemical in central Henan province.

Eight independent refineries have imported ESPO crudes from Russia last month, the sole Russian grade, which was also the grade most imported by the refineries last month.

Malaysia came in second with around 1.01 million mt of Nemina crudes arriving from the Southeast Asian country. All of the crude was imported by ChemChina.

In addition to those traditional grades, around 40,000 mt of ANS crude was imported from the US by ChemChina, the first ANS cargo in Shandong.

The cargo was discharged before July 6, when the trade tariff on US imports came into effect.

ANS has an API of around 29.3, and sulfur content of around 1.1.

Meanwhile, Hongrun Petrochemical had received about 275,000 mt of Kuwaiti crude last month, the second cargo for this year. The first had arrived in March.

FIFTH CARGO FROM CANADA

Other than those crudes, around 40,000 mt of Canadian AWB crudes have been imported by trading company Sinoenergy last month, the fifth cargo from the country into the Shandong market this year.

The cargo was resold to ChemChina.

The grade has an API of around 21.8 and sulfur content of around 3.77.

The cargo was exported by Sinoenergy’s subsidiary Canadian Advantage Petroleum Corp., which has some projects in Canada.

IMPORTS VIA QINGDAO UP 74% ON MONTH

A total of 3 million mt of crudes have been imported last month via Qingdao, comprising of Huangdao and Dongjiakou ports, up 73.6% on the month, after the Shanghai Summit was over.

Crude imports via Qingdao accounted for 40.6% of the total last month, compared with just 29.8% in June.

“The expected arrivals in August is likely to remain steady from July,” a source with the Qingdao port said.

Besides Huangdao, Yantai, Rizhao and Dongjiakou ports, which can berth VLCC cargoes, import volumes received at Dongying, Longkou, and Laizhou are usually low.

Source: Platts