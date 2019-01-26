China data: Russia stays as 2018 top crude supplier, delivering 1.44 mil b/d

China’s crude imports from Iran rose to 506,000 b/d or 2.14 million mt in December 2018, up 29.6% on a barrels-per-day basis from November when the US re-imposed sanctions on the producer, the latest data released by the General Administration of Customs showed.

The arrivals brought Iran to the seventh top crude supplier for China in 2018 with 29.27 million mt or 587,881 b/d shipments.

The top crude oil supplier in 2018 was Russia, which took 15.5% of the market share with 1.44 million b/d of supplies in the year.

It was the third straight year Russia had taken the top spot since 2016 as the producers’ supplies grew 19.6% year on year in 2018, 13.9% in 2017 and 23.7% in 2016, GAC data showed.

Saudi Arabia, the traditional top crude supplier prior to 2016, lifted its supplies by 8.7% year on year to 1.14 million b/d in 2018, with a 12.3% market share.

The US ended the year with zero shipment in December, the second month after October due to the ongoing China-US trade tension. However, its total supplies in 2018 recorded a sharp 60.4% on the year increase to 247,624 b/d.

In January-December, China’s crude inflows from OPEC countries rose 11.9% year on year to 5.26 million b/d. The group took 56.7% market share, up one percentage point from a year ago.

Among all the regions, North America’s market share grew most sharply at 2.9% in the year, from 2% in 2017, because the producers there lifted their supplies by 63.8% year on year to 271,100 b/d in 2018.

Meanwhile, Africa’s market share slipped 0.7 percentage points on the year to 18.9%, despite producers there increasing their supplies by 5.8% on the year to 1.76 million b/d in 2018, the data showed.

GAC releases data in metric tons, which S&P Global Platts converts to barrels using a 7.33 conversion factor.

Source: Platts