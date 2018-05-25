China data: State-owned refiners lower run rates for third consecutive month in May

China’s state-owned refiners Sinopec, PetroChina, Sinochem and China National Offshore Oil Corporation plan to lower their average refinery run rate to 76% of nameplate capacity in May from 79% in April, a monthly survey by S&P Global Platts showed Thursday.

The latest decline is the third consecutive drop since hitting 84% in February, a 12-month high.

The combined run rate in May, however, was still up two percentage points from 74% in May 2017.

The month-on-month fall in the May run rate was driven mainly by scheduled maintenance at PetroChina’s Sichuan refinery and Jilin refinery, and partial turnaround at Sinopec’s Zhenhai refinery.

Sichuan will resume operations early June; while Jilin, which was shut at around May 10, will complete turnaround in mid June.

Meanwhile, Zhenhai has closed its 6 million mt/year No.2 crude distillation unit and other secondary units for a month until June 10.

Sinopec’s Gaoqiao refinery has restarted its operations after the turnaround at around May 20, offsetting the drop in run rate at Sinopec.

Although no maintenance has been scheduled at CNOOC and Sinochem, both the refiners continued to maintain lower run rates in May.

CNOOC’s Huizhou refinery continued to cut run rate slightly by one percentage point to 90% in May, down from 91% in April, despite a boost in oil product export quota allocation.

Sinochem trimmed down its run rates to 105% at its Quanzhou refinery in May, a third in a row.

GASOIL AND GASOLINE STOCKS EASE

The slightly lower run rate in May comes despite higher demand for gasoil from the construction sector, which has been picking up since April, according to refinery sources.

Gasoil has been selling well and stock levels have eased but gasoline is slightly weaker, a source with PetroChina’s refinery in Daqing in northeastern Liaoning province said.

Sources from Sinopec’s refineries in eastern Shanghai, however, revealed that the stocks of both gasoil and gasoline have been released with sales improving.

On the other hand, the average price of gasoil and gasoline have increased by around Yuan 550 ($87)/mt and Yuan 450 ($71)/mt, respectively, in Shandong, tracking higher crude prices in international market.

This has helped cut the stocks at independent refineries to a relatively low level, and ultimately lift the run rates at those refineries.

China’s Shandong independent refineries have raised the run rates slightly in May, with few refineries restarting after maintenance and several postponing the maintenance, to around 62.5% to date from 61.2% in April, according to local information provider JLC.

Those refineries account for about 57% of China’s independent capacity.

SURVEY COVERS 37 REFINERIES

The Platts May survey covered 37 refineries: 19 under Sinopec, 16 under PetroChina, CNOOC’s Huizhou refinery and Sinochem’s Quanzhou refinery. These refineries, with a combined capacity of 7.89 million b/d, plan to process 6.2 million b/d of crude in May.

Last month, 36 surveyed refineries with a combined capacity of 7.89 million b/d had planned to process 6.2 million b/d of crudes in April.

Sinopec’s 19 surveyed refineries plan to process 3.26 million b/d of crude in May, accounting for 78% of their total nameplate capacity, down from 79% in April.

These 19 refineries account for about 71% of the company’s total domestic refining capacity of 5.89 million b/d.

The 16 refineries under PetroChina plan to process 2.17 million b/d of crude in May, or around 68% of their combined nameplate capacity, down from 74% in April.

These 16 refineries account for around 92% of PetroChina’s domestic refining capacity of 3.43 million b/d.

Source: Platts