China Dec refined copper output at 2018 high; lead output hits record

China’s December refined copper output rose by 4.5 percent year-on-year to 839,000 tonnes, its highest monthly total in 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

* The bureau typically does not provide individual numbers for January and February due to the impact of Chinese New Year

* China 2018 refined copper up 8 percent y/y at 9.03 million tonnes – stats bureau

* China Dec lead output soars 30.5 percent year-on-year to 561,000 tonnes – stas bureau

* Figure is the highest in stats bureau records going back to 1995, beating the previous record of 484,000 tonnes set in November.

* China 2018 lead output up 9.8 percent year-on-year at 5.11 million tonnes – stats bureau

* China Dec zinc output down 1.7 percent y/y at 509,000 tonnes – stats bureau

* China 2018 zinc output down 3.2 percent y/y at 5.68 million tonnes – stats bureau

* China Dec iron ore output up 3.3 percent y/y at 68.42 mln tonnes – stats bureau

* China 2018 iron ore output down 3.1 percent at 763.37 million tonnes

* China Dec alumina output up 19.6 percent y/y at 6.21 mln tonnes – stats bureau

* China 2018 alumina output up 9.9 percent y/y at 72.53 million tonnes – stats bureau

The following table shows output figures in tonnes.

Metal Dec 2018 Pct Chg* Jan-Dec 2018 Pct Chg Refined copper 839,000 4.5 9.03 mln 8 Lead 561,000 30.5 5.11 mln 9.8 Zinc 509,000 -1.7 5.68 mln -3.2 Iron Ore 68.42 mln 3.3 763.37 mln -3.1 Alumina 6.21 mln 19.6 72.53 mln 9.9

Note: *Year-on-year percentage changes

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)