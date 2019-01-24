Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / China Dec refined copper output at 2018 high; lead output hits record

China Dec refined copper output at 2018 high; lead output hits record

in Commodity News 24/01/2019

China’s December refined copper output rose by 4.5 percent year-on-year to 839,000 tonnes, its highest monthly total in 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

* The bureau typically does not provide individual numbers for January and February due to the impact of Chinese New Year

* China 2018 refined copper up 8 percent y/y at 9.03 million tonnes – stats bureau

* China Dec lead output soars 30.5 percent year-on-year to 561,000 tonnes – stas bureau

* Figure is the highest in stats bureau records going back to 1995, beating the previous record of 484,000 tonnes set in November.

* China 2018 lead output up 9.8 percent year-on-year at 5.11 million tonnes – stats bureau

* China Dec zinc output down 1.7 percent y/y at 509,000 tonnes – stats bureau

* China 2018 zinc output down 3.2 percent y/y at 5.68 million tonnes – stats bureau

* China Dec iron ore output up 3.3 percent y/y at 68.42 mln tonnes – stats bureau

* China 2018 iron ore output down 3.1 percent at 763.37 million tonnes

* China Dec alumina output up 19.6 percent y/y at 6.21 mln tonnes – stats bureau

* China 2018 alumina output up 9.9 percent y/y at 72.53 million tonnes – stats bureau

The following table shows output figures in tonnes.

 Metal             Dec 2018  Pct Chg*  Jan-Dec 2018  Pct Chg
 Refined copper     839,000       4.5  9.03 mln            8
 Lead               561,000      30.5  5.11 mln          9.8
 Zinc               509,000      -1.7  5.68 mln         -3.2
 Iron Ore         68.42 mln       3.3  763.37 mln       -3.1
 Alumina           6.21 mln      19.6  72.53 mln         9.9

Note: *Year-on-year percentage changes
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software