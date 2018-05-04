China – Dense Fog in Shanghai, Ningbo and Qingdao Causes Vessel Delays

As per our advisory sent on 13 April 2018, you would be aware that terminals in Shanghai, Ningbo and Qingdao have been affected by heavy winds and intense fog, causing disruptions to port operations and vessel services.

Shanghai

Port operations at Wai Gao Qiao and Yangshan are being delayed by at least 3 days and 1.5 days respectively, with delayed opening hours for container yards. Some APL services have started calling the newly opened Yangshan Terminal 4, adding more options to our valued customers.

Ningbo

Current waiting time for vessel is estimated at 3 days. APL is working closely with the port authority to bring this down to 2 days.

Qingdao

Port operations are back to normal, but the current cargo backlog is expected to take 2 days to clear.

Source: APL