China-developed mega container ship delivered to French company

French maritime transport company CMA CGM Group on Wednesday took delivery of a mega dual-powered container ship manufactured by China’s Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai.

The container ship named CMA CGM Trocadero measures 399.9 meters in length and 61.3 meters in width, and comes with a maximum capacity of 23,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It boasts a speed of 22 knots and can transport nearly 220,000 tonnes of goods.

According to Zhang Xuanhui, deputy chief designer of the project, the ship is mainly powered by liquefied natural gas, which can cut carbon emission by 20 percent, nitrogen oxides emission by 85 percent, and sulfur emission by 99 percent in comparison with container vessels powered by fuel oil.

Positioned on an Asia-Europe line, the ship will set sail to northern Europe on Saturday.

Since the second half of 2020, the global shipping market has been eyeing rapid recovery and growth. Various cooperations had been achieved between overseas and domestic companies in China.

The French maritime company has also placed orders for six mega container ships with a capacity of 15,000 TEU from China, the construction of which is currently underway.

Source: Xinhua