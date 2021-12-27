Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / China drafts rules to tighten management of company registrations

China drafts rules to tighten management of company registrations

in World Economy News 28/12/2021

China’s central bank and market regulator issued draft rules on Monday requiring companies to improve the management of their registration information, with any deferred registration filings likely to be subject to the rules.

The proposals aim to improve transparency and strengthen the enforcement of anti-money laundering laws, the two regulators said in a joint-statement on their websites.

The regulators will seek feedback on the draft rules from the public before they take effect from March 1, with a grace period for businesses to comply.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software