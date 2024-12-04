China Economic Perspectives: How big a stimulus?

Following recent monetary and property policy easing, how big could the fiscal stimulus likely be, and in which areas?

How big a stimulus?

Since 24 September 2024, China has announced an array of easing macro and property policies. We now think the market is likely expecting a significant fiscal stimulus. Some market participants are talking about a potential package of over RMB10 trillion, and hence we have compiled a list of key areas that we think should be included in any such potential package. However, we think it may be more reasonable to expect a more modest package of RMB1.5-2 trillion in the near term, while another RMB2-3 trillion of fiscal expansion on top of what we have already assumed in our earlier baseline forecast could be expected for 2025. We think a stimulus for 2024 could be announced immediately after the October holiday or around the Q3 data release on 18 October, while measures for 2025 could be decided around the time of the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) in December 2024.

Policies announced so far

Since 24 September 2024, the Chinese authorities have announced an array of policies to support the economy and the financial markets. Monetary policy easing includes 20-30bp rate cuts across the spectrum, a 50bp RRR cut, and clear messaging of more to come (see our comment). On the property side, the minimum mortgage downpayment ratio has been lowered across the board from 25% to 15%, rates for new and existing mortgages are cut, and home purchase restrictions in tier-1 cities are being relaxed significantly, and most importantly, the Politburo meeting stated for the first time the objective of stabilizing the property market. Policies to boost the stock market include providing bank lending for corporate share buybacks, liquidity to non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) with equity holdings, and encouragement of M&A. Other policies include various measures to support the private sector and corporates, and plans to inject core tier-1 capital to state-owned banks. There has been no announcement of any significant fiscal stimulus and retooling of property destocking programme, but we think the Politburo meeting and its clear policy tone raised market expectations on both.

Market expectations of the next fiscal stimulus…

Range from RMB2 trillion to over RMB10 trillion, or 1.6-8% of GDP. Most investors are aware of the Reuters report on 26 September 2024 of a potential RMB2trn in additional treasuries for supporting consumption and easing local government fiscal challenges. Bloomberg also reported a potential issuance of RMB1 trillion in special treasuries for the planned bank capital injections. Some market participants are discussing a potentially much bigger package, around RMB10 trillion (8% of GDP), although it is not clear what portion would be new and over what period. In the larger stimulus scenario, most people expect a significant portion would be used to address local government financing gaps and debt problems (including arrears to corporates), and a substantial scale-up in funding for the property destocking programme. Capital injections to state-owned banks are also typically included, as are some support measures for the household sector via increased spending on social areas and some subsidies, as well as support or tax/fee cuts for corporates.

How much fiscal stimulus is needed?

The answer depends on the government’s objectives. If the objective is to get 2024 GDP growth close to the “around 5%” target, it may just require a relatively fast implementation of a spending-centered stimulus of around RMB1.5-2 trillion. To stabilize the property market in the coming few quarters or more-than-offset the drag from the property downturn, and reverse the downward spiral of general prices and business and consumer confidence to get growth close to 5% in the next two years, would require substantially more stimulus as well as additional structural reforms, in our view. Moreover, in the event of the US substantially hiking import tariffs on Chinese products, much greater fiscal support would be needed.

Source: UBS