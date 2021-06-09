Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / China: Economy, business statuses return to usual

China: Economy, business statuses return to usual

in World Economy News 10/06/2021

According to Hou Kai, auditor general of the National Audit Office, China’s economy developed and businesses step by step came back to usual even though last year’s corona-virus cases.

Hou provided an assessment report on the implementation of the central government’s 2020 financial plan and other economic income and spending at the continuing meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, assigned by the State Congress.

Hou declared that China decreased the load on market entities by more than 2.6 trillion yuan (about USD406.48 billion) in last year.

In addition, 11.86 million new urban jobs were made and over 9.6 million people were repositioned from inhospitable places.

The implementation of the central government’s 2020 budget and investment tactics was generally good, due to a random review of more than 231.43 billion yuan of economic assets of 43 central departments and their 439 secondary units, according to Hou.
Source: MENAFN

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software