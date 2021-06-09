China: Economy, business statuses return to usual

According to Hou Kai, auditor general of the National Audit Office, China’s economy developed and businesses step by step came back to usual even though last year’s corona-virus cases.

Hou provided an assessment report on the implementation of the central government’s 2020 financial plan and other economic income and spending at the continuing meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, assigned by the State Congress.

Hou declared that China decreased the load on market entities by more than 2.6 trillion yuan (about USD406.48 billion) in last year.

In addition, 11.86 million new urban jobs were made and over 9.6 million people were repositioned from inhospitable places.

The implementation of the central government’s 2020 budget and investment tactics was generally good, due to a random review of more than 231.43 billion yuan of economic assets of 43 central departments and their 439 secondary units, according to Hou.

Source: MENAFN