China Economy: State-owned enterprises fare well in 2021

China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission on Wednesday unveiled details about the performance of State-owned enterprises last year, measures to stabilize energy prices in the country and measures to facilitate the Beijing Winter Olympics. Yang Shanshan has more.

The Wentian-1 manned spaceflight landed on Mars. Three Chinese astronauts entered the Tiangong space station. The Deep Sea No. 1 energy station was put into operation. These were all remarkable achievements China made in 2021. China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission says in spite of the pandemic, China’s SOEs maintained stable growth, made technological breakthroughs, and posted remarkable revenue gains.

PENG HUAGANG Spokesperson, State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission “In 2021, the global operating revenue of our SOE’s stood at 36.3 trillion yuan, up 19.5% since last year, with an average biannual growth rate of 8.2%.”

As global energy prices rise, China has urged its state-owned enterprises to make efforts to stabilize their energy supply to ensure it doesn’t affect the livelihood of China’s citizens.

PENG HUAGANG Spokesperson, State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission “We have increased coal supply, and plan to diversify our natural gas import resources, increase our natural gas storage capacity and improve its supply chain. We also plan to implement measures to guide SOE’s to ensure we have a stable supply of gas, heating and electricity for our citizens. This will contribute towards China’s stable economic performance.”

Many Chinese state-owned enterprises are also helping in the smooth conduct of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, by helping build stadiums, railways and other infrastructures. Different from earlier Olympic Games, China has for the first time achieved green electricity supply to all winter Olympic venues, as part of the efforts to advance China’s national strategy of achieving carbon neutrality.

YANG SHANSHAN Beijing “At the press conference, Chinese government is also encouraging its domestic companies to expand their overseas investments, to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative at a higher level and speed up the building of world-class enterprises. Yang Shanshan, CGTN, Beijing.”

Source: CGTN