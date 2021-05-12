Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / China Energy to source at least 5 million T Mongolian coking coal from Jiayou International

China Energy to source at least 5 million T Mongolian coking coal from Jiayou International

in Commodity News 13/05/2021

China’s Jiayou International Logistics Co Ltd 603871.SS said on Wednesday that its unit has signed agreement with China Energy Investment Corporation’s affiliate to supply at least 5 million tonnes of coking coal till the end of 2026.

The materials will be shipped from Mongolia, Jiayou said in a statement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, adding that the agreement will be extended for another three years when expires if both parties agree.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Min Zhang and Twinnie Siu, editing by Louise Heavens)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software