China-Europe freight-train to depart from Shanghai for the first time

The first China-Europe freight-train named “Shanghai” will depart from Shanghai to Hamburg, Germany on Tuesday, drawing 50 freight cars, which contain products including auto parts, solar energy panels and furniture.

The train will leave across the Chinese border at Alashankou in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, travelling via Poland and finally arrive in Hamburg, Germany, which will provide an additional transport channel for enterprises suffering from the soaring prices of sea and air freight.

The first train will return to Shanghai from Europe in mid-October, on which exhibits of some European countries that will participate in the fourth China International Import Expo, will be loaded.

Wang Jinqiu, the president of a domestic cargo company said that the train will save two weeks of transportation time. It will be half of the time of ocean freight. Moreover, the logistics cost of each standard container is as much as 30% cheaper.

At present, the China-Europe freight trains have become an important mode of transportation through the supply chain of Central Europe and Central Asia, Zhao Honglin, an official from of Shanghai Customs said.

Zhao added that the launch of the “Shanghai” train will alleviate the current limited capacity throughout international capacity and enhance Shanghai’s global resource allocation capacity, against the soaring prices of global maritime and air transport due to the epidemic.

Zhao said that the “Shanghai” will enter a regular, high-frequency operation following its maiden journey. Shanghai Customs will continue to optimize and improve operational guidelines, in order to ensure the safe and smooth operation of the China-Europe train.

