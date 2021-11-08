China exploring ‘green heating’ this winter

As people across China turn on heating systems following a drop in mercury, the country is bracing for a winter season in which the demand for energy might be higher than the previous years. But why? “The temperature in China would be lower than usual this winter,” said Jia Xiaolong, deputy director of China’s National Climate Center, on November 4.

In this context, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other government departments have been working to increase coal, oil and gas production, besides implementing intervention measures on coal prices to ensure winter heating and power supply.

Since the onset of this month, China’s average daily coal output has reached 11.53 million tons, an increase of over 800,000 tons from early October. Daily coal output reached 11.89 million tons on November 4, hitting a new high in recent years, according to the NDRC.

Thermal energy is the main source of power in China. The State Grid Corporation of China on November 7 said the supply and demand of power in areas operated by the company have returned to normal. The thermal coal inventory in the company’s operating area has rebounded to 99.32 million tons, while the available days of consumption has risen to 20.

China has allocated 174.4 billion cubic meters of guaranteed heating resources, more than half of last year’s total consumption. In terms of natural gas reserves, more than 27 billion cubic meters of gas can be stored nationwide in the heating season, laying a solid foundation for winter heating, said Zhao Chenxin, secretary general of NDRC, on October 13.

While ensuring the country’s energy supply this winter and the next spring, China is also speeding up its exploration of “green heating” to ease its dependence on coal. 2021 Government Work Report points out that China will increase the clean heating rate in the northern region to 70 percent. Emphasis is being laid on the use of biomass energy, local natural energy and other ways to achieve green heating, reduce energy consumption and lower emissions.

