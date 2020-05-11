China extends anti-dumping duties on U.S., EU steel tubes and pipes for five years

China said on Saturday it would extend anti-dumping duties on certain alloy steel seamless tubes and pipes from the United States and European Union for five years starting May 10.

The decision is part of a final review of anti-dumping duties for the products that had been in place from 2014 to May 2019. Last June, it hiked the tariffs by as much as ten times while the review was underway and those levels of duties now remain in place.

Duties of 101.0% to 147.8% have been imposed on U.S companies including Wyman-Gordon Forgings while European firms such as Vallourec Deutschland GmbH and Vallourec Tubes France will be subject to duties of 57.9% to 60.8%, the Commerce Ministry said on its website.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Zhang Min and Kevin Yao; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)