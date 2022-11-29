China extends tariff exemption on certain U.S. goods

Recent News

  

China will continue to exempt certain U.S. goods from additional tariffs until May next year, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Monday.

According to a previous statement issued in April this year, certain items from the United States were excluded from the tariff countermeasures against the U.S. Section 301 measures until Nov. 30, 2022.

After the extension, the exemption will last until May 31, 2023, the commission said in a statement.
Source: Xinhua

