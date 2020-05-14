China faces increasing downward pressure on foreign trade this year – commerce ministry

Recent News

  

China faces increasing downward pressure on foreign trade this year due to the huge shock the coronavirus pandemic has caused to the world economy and global supply chains, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The impact is especially pronounced for medium-sized and small firms and labour-intensive sectors, said ministry spokesman Gao Feng during a weekly press conference.
