China farm produce trade up 10.6% in Jan-May

China’s foreign trade of agricultural products registered rapid growth in the first five months, with surging imports from various countries, official data showed.

During the January-May period, foreign trade of farm produce totaled 623.96 billion yuan (US$90.9 billion), up 10.6 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Imports increased by 14.1 percent to 416.37 billion yuan, with that from Brazil, ASEAN, the European Union (EU) and Australia seeing fast expansion.

Farm produce exports went up by 4.1 percent to 207.59 billion yuan, with more exports of Chinese tea both in terms of volume and value, the ministry said.

Exports to the EU and ASEAN maintained growth momentum, up 11.3 percent and 4.5 percent respectively in the first five months.

Source: Xinhua