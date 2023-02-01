China foreign minister seeks stronger economic ties with Saudi Arabia

China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang wants to build stronger ties with Saudi Arabia and set up a China-Gulf free trade zone “as soon as possible”, according to a ministry statement published late on Monday.

Qin, who was just recently named to the position, made the suggestion in a telephone conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, adding that China highly appreciates Saudi Arabia’s consistent firm support on issues involving China’s core interests.

He said the sides should further expand cooperation on economy, trade, energy, infrastructure, investment, finance, and high technology.

In addition, Qin pressed for continuously strengthening the China-Gulf strategic partnership and building “the China-Gulf Free Trade Zone as soon as possible”.

Prince Faisal said that Saudi Arabia regards relations with China as an important cornerstone of foreign relations, and that Saudi Arabia fully adheres to the one-China principle, according to the statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Qin, who just wrapped up a tour to several African countries, also had telephone conversations with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafierro, according to state media.

Source: Reuters