Recent News

  

Home / Stock Market News / Daily Currencies Ratings / China forex reserves rise to $3.172 trln in November

China forex reserves rise to $3.172 trln in November

in Daily Currencies Ratings 07/12/2023

China’s foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in November, official data showed on Thursday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose $70.58 billion last month to $3.172 trillion, compared with $3.12 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.101 trillion in October.

The yuan rose 2.55% against the dollar in November, while the dollar last month fell 3.06% against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 71.58 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of November, up from 71.20 million ounces at the end of October.

The value of China’s gold reserves rose to $145.7 billion at the end of November from $142.17 billion at the end-October.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Albee Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software