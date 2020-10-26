China: Freight transportation improves

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 26/10/2020

Commerce statistics revealed that China’s shipping sector further improved in September as economic rebounds carried on amid effectual epidemic control.

According to the China Academy of Transportation Sciences, the China Transportation Services Index (CTSI) reached 168.4 points last month, dropped by 4.2 percent year on year.

The cut contracted by 4.7 percentage points from that in August.

The CTSI included the transport size of customers and load of a variety of transportation modes, counting railway, highway, waterway, and civil aviation.
Source: MENAFn

