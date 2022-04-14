China, Germany sign agreement to strengthen port cooperation

Ganzhou International Land Port in China’s Jiangxi Province and Wilhelmshaven Port in Germany signed a strategic cooperation agreement to boost bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

According to the agreement, the two ports will strengthen cooperation in terms of overseas warehouses, modern logistics, intermodal transport, green and low-carbon development and port development.

As the regional logistics hubs of China and Germany respectively, the two ports will in line with the agreement strengthen trade contacts between Jiangxi and Lower Saxony, promoting the two ports to become regional distribution centers of commodities traded between both countries.

Both sides will cooperate to establish new logistics transportation mode of sea-rail transport to increase the transport and trading exchanges so as to stabilize international supply chains affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located in the Jade Bight in northwest Germany, Wilhelmshaven Port is the third largest port in Germany and Ganzhou International Land Port, located in Ganzhou City, is a comprehensive open port integrating foreign trade, logistics, warehousing, finance and other diversified port economies.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Germany. The strategic agreement will deepen the cooperation between the two regions as well as both countries and achieve high-quality development in trade, industry, logistics channels and other aspects, said Luo Yongfeng, a person in charge of the Ganzhou land port.

Source: Ecns.cn