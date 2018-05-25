China grants 3.67 mln T of fuel export quotas -traders

China has issued an additional 3.67 million tonnes of refined fuel export quotas to some state-run firms, two traders with direct knowledge of the matter said, taking the total export quota for 2018 to 43 million tonnes, level with 2017.

The quotas, awarded under a so-called tolling scheme, were granted to top state refiners China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec), China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and Sinochem Corp, the traders said.

Earlier this month, the country issued 19.33 million tonnes of fuel export quotas under the general trade category to some state-owned refiners, including Sinopec, CNPC, Sinochem and CNOOC Ltd.

That followed earlier quotas totalling 20 million tonnes.

Reuters reported in April that China will keep 2018 total fuel export quotas unchanged at around 43 million tonnes.

Under the tolling scheme, refiners are exempted from taxes on both the crude oil imported and the oil products exported, while under the general trade category plants get tax refunds after exports are completed.

With the crude run rate at record levels, state refineries have been seeking to export more refined products to deal with a persistent glut in the domestic market.

However, an unchanged fuel export quota is forcing refiners to sell more of their products in the domestic market, adding to the glut.

China’s refinery runs rose nearly 12 percent in April compared with the same month a year ago, hitting the second-highest level on record on a daily basis.

Gasoline Jet Fuel Diesel Total Products CNPC 110,000 150,000 970,000 710,000 Sinopec 30,000 140,000 2,670,000 2,500,000 Sinochem - - 30,000 30,000 Total (in tonnes) 140,000 290,000 3,670,000 3,240,000

