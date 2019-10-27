China greenlights merger plan of two shipbuilding giants

China has given the go-ahead to the merger plan of its two largest shipbuilders, the country’s top state-owned asset regulator said.

Approved by the State Council, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation and China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited will implement a joint reorganization, according to statement disclosed Friday by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

The two will merge into one corporation, which will be administered by the commission.

China has stepped up the reform of state-owned companies in recent years, encouraging industrial mergers to improve operational efficiency and boost competitiveness.

Source: Xinhua