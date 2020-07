China H1 crude oil imports rise 9.9%, soybean rise 17.9% – customs

China Jan-June crude oil imports up 9.9% at 269 million tonnes, according to a statement by General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

China Jan-June natural gas imports up 3.3% at 48.36 million tonnes – customs

China Jan-June soybean imports up 17.9% at 45.04 million tonnes – customs

China Jan-June pork imports up 140% at 2.12 million tonnes; beef imports up 42.9% at 997,000 tonnes – customs

China Jan-June iron ore imports up 9.6% at 547 million tonnes – customs

China Jan-June coal imports up 12.7% at 174 million tonnes – customs

Chinese customs data from statement could be rounded up or down by the authorities and complete data will be available later on.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team)