China Has Plenty of Room to Counteract Pandemic Shock, Official Says

China still has a lot of room to mitigate the economic impact from the coronavirus and will keep rolling out measures to help small businesses, an economic planning official said Monday.

Despite the government’s push to resume production after lifting containment restrictions, domestic supply and demand is being disrupted by a “second-wave shock” of overseas outbreaks that is leading more small companies to close, National Development and Reform Commission official Yan Pengcheng said at a briefing, according to official transcripts.

In a widely expected move, China’s central bank on Monday announced reductions to its benchmark lending rates.

That move comes after a politburo meeting last week at which decision makers pledged to heighten efforts to alleviate the fallout from the pandemic, including raising fiscal deficit rates and guiding down money market rates.

Source: Dow Jones