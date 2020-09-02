China imported met coal port stocks at 15-m low

The decline in total stocks of imported metallurgical coal sitting at the five Chinese ports surveyed weekly by Mysteel accelerated over August 21-27, plunging by 520,000 tonnes or by 10.9% over the week to a 15-month low of 4.3 million tonnes, Mysteel’s data showed. Analysts cited the slow Customs clearance of coal to explain the plunge.

As of August 27, imported met coal stocks at Jingtang port in Tangshan, North China’s Hebei province, had decreased for the eighth week by a further 340,000 tonnes or 15.8% on week to a 17-month low of 1.8 million tonnes, according to the data.

Source: My Steel