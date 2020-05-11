China imports more energy products, soybeans in January-April

China, the world’s leading energy and food importer, bought more crude oil, natural gas and soybeans in the first four months of the year, customs data showed.

The country imported some 170 million tons of crude oil in the period, up 1.7 percent year-on-year, while natural gas imports rose by 1.5 percent to 32.33 million tons, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Coal imports expanded by 26.9 percent to 130 million tons.

During the period, China saw the inflow of soybeans grow by 0.5 percent year-on-year to 24.51 million tons, with the average purchasing price down 2.8 percent to 2,798.4 yuan (about $394) per ton.

Amid disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s exports and imports dropped by 6.4 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, in yuan terms in the January-April period, leading to a 30.4-percent drop in trade surplus.

Source: The Central People’s Government of the People’s Republic of China