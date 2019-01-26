China imports no U.S. LNG in Dec.; Malaysia cargoes reach record

China didn’t import LNG from the U.S. in December after resuming shipments the previous month amid a trade dispute, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

* LNG imports from major suppliers in December:

** Australia at 2.35m tons

*** Annual imports 23.5m tons in 2018, according to Bloomberg calculations based on customs data

** Qatar 1.12m tons, highest since January

*** Annual imports 9.24m tons: Bloomberg calculations

** Malaysia 673,456 tons, highest on record

** Indonesia 776,439 tons, also record-high

** NOTE: China overtook S. Korea as world’s 2nd-biggest LNG

importer in 2017

* Pipeline imports in December:

** Turkmenistan at 2.14m tons

*** Annual imports 25.3m tons in 2018: Bloomberg calculations

** Uzbekistan supplies at 359,024 tons

** Kazakhstan at 253,191 tons

Source: Bloomberg