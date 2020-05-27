China Industrial-Profit Decline Moderated in April

China’s industrial companies reported improved profitability in April, as the nation’s factory output led the economic recovery.

Nonetheless, Beijing cautioned on the industrial sector’s outlook amid weakening demand and falling prices of factory goods.

China’s industrial profits declined 4.3% from a year earlier in April, improving from a 34.9% drop in March, said the National Bureau of Statistics Wednesday.

In the first four months this year, China’s industrial profits tumbled 27.4%.

The statistics bureau said 80% of industrial firms reported improved profitability and more than half of them posted profit growth.

The rebound in profits was led by auto, equipment and electronic companies in April, the bureau said. Auto makers’ profits rose 29.5% in April, compared with an 80.4% decline in March.

Despite production recovery, market demand hasn’t fully recovered, while prices of industrial products continued to fall, prompting a need for the government to roll out more support measures, the statistics bureau said.

Source: Dow Jones