China Industrial Profits Decline in June Amid Soft Demand
Profits for Chinese industrial firms declined last month, adding to signs of sluggish demand for industrial products, official data showed.
Industrial firms’ profits were down 3.1% in June from a year earlier, following a 1.1% gain in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.
Over the first six months of the year, industrial profits decreased 2.4%, compared with a 2.3% decline in the first five months.
Auto makers reported a near 25% slump in profits in the first half of the year due to weak demand, Zhu Hong, an economist with the statistics bureau, said in a statement accompanying the data.
Oil refineries and steelmakers, hit by rising raw materials prices, reported profit declines of 53.6% and 21.8%, respectively, for the January to June period, according to the statement.
Source: Dow Jones