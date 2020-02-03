China Industrial Profits Fell 3.3% in 2019

Profits of Chinese industrial companies fell 3.3% in 2019, weighed by falling producer prices, slackening demand and rising costs, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

For December alone, industrial profits dropped 6.3% on year after recording 5.4% on-year growth in November, official data showed.

In 2019, China’s bloated state-owned enterprises recorded a 12% on-year decline in profits, while private firms reported 2.2% growth in profits.

China’s industrial companies’ debt to asset ratio was 56.6% at the end of 2019, down 0.2 percentage point from a year earlier.

Source: Dow Jones