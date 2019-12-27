China Industrial Profits Rebounded in November
Chinese industrial companies returned to profit growth in November, in line with recovering factory production as government policies start to take effect.
Industrial profits rose 5.4% on year to 593.9 billion yuan ($84.9 billion) last month compared with October’s 9.9% on-year decline, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.
In the first 11 months of the year, China’s industrial businesses recorded a 2.1% profit decline from the same period a year ago, the bureau said.
China’s bloated state enterprises posted the biggest profit decline in the January-to-November period, falling 11.2% on year. Private companies were the only group that record profit growth in the 11-month period with a 6.5% on-year rise.
Source: Dow Jones