China interested in more gas supplies from Russia, says Gazprom

The Chinese economy largely needs an increase in natural gas supplies from Russia, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom Viktor Zubkov told TASS on Wednesday, adding that the Russian gas producer is ready to satisfy that ever-growing demand.

“Consumption on the Chinese gas market increases every two years by the volume comparable with the whole export capacity of the Power of Siberia, which totals 38 bln cubic meters per year,” he said. “Consequently, we are confident that China needs additional gas deliveries from Russia, and Gazprom is ready to provide them,” Zubkov noted.

The People’s Republic of China has become a major importer of natural gas and the third-biggest consumer of gas in the world (after the US and Russia), he emphasized. “It will remain the most promising gas market in the foreseeable future as well,” Gazprom chairman said, adding that “gas consumption in China may double in coming 15 years compared with the current level.”

Even in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic, China’s gas consumption continued to grow gaining more than 20 bln cubic meters, he noted.

Source: TASS