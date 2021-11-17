China: Iron Ore Inventory Accumulated for Six Consecutive Weeks

As of November 12, the iron ore inventories across the 35 Chinese ports tracked by SMM totalled 146.12 million mt, an increase of 1.01 million mt from the previous week and 21.26 million mt year-on-year.

The daily average shipments from the 35 ports dropped 113,000 mt from the prior week to 2.63 million mt last week. The recent shipments from some ports in north China increased due to the deregulation of environmental protection control. This, combined with the decreased arriving shipments, lowered the inventory at these ports in north China last week.

However, many domestic steel mills have been operating around the breakeven point or incurred losses of as high as 400-500 yuan/mt, significantly weakening the enthusiasm for purchasing imported ore. The continued decline in the average daily shipments from domestic ports drove the accumulation of port inventory.

Taking into account the recent increase in the shipments from Australia and Brazil, the port inventories are still expected to accumulate further unless the purchases of port inventories improve noticeably.

Source: SMM