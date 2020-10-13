China iron ore port stocks build to 7-month high

Total iron ore port stocks at the 45 Chinese ports under Mysteel’s weekly survey continued to climb for the seventh week to a seven-month high of 120.6 million tonnes on October 9 after another gain of 1.3% or 1.5 million tonnes from September 30, according to Mysteel’s latest release, which was mainly due to the steadily high ore arrivals over the survey period.

According to Mysteel’s shipment tracking, about 26.1 million tonnes of iron ore reached the 45ports over September 28-October 4, or 1.6 million tonnes higher on week, and the new arrivals are expected to remain stable for October 5-11.

Source: Mysteel