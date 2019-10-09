China Iron Ore Price Indexes edge up

The Xinhua-China Iron Ore Price Indexes for the period from Sept. 24 to Oct. 7 went up, with the price index for imported iron ore containing 62 percent iron standing at 94 points, up 1 point from the previous week.

The price index for imported iron ore with 58 percent iron content increased 3 points to 83 points during the same period.

The iron ore inventory at China’s major ports came in at about 101.7 million tonnes as of Oct. 7, down 1.01 million tonnes or 0.98 percent from that recorded for the period from Sept. 17 to 23.

Compiled by the China Economic Information Service, the indexes aim to reflect the overall trends of iron ore prices and trade in the Chinese market.

Source: Xinhua