China iron ore production rose 3.9% YoY in November

China’s production of run-of-mine (ROM) iron ore increased 3.9% from a year ago to 79.25 million mt in November, the highest monthly level since 2018, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

For the first 11 months of 2019, China produced 786.44 million mt of ROM iron ore, up 6.3% from the same period last year.

Last month, China’s output of rebar rose 17.7% from November 2018 to 22.41 million mt, while output of wire rods increased 3.1% to 13.52 million mt.

Production of cold-rolled steel plate grew 6.7% year on year to 2.95 million mt in November, with that of medium wide steel belt up 8.9% to 11.92 million mt.

In January to November, output of rebar expanded 18.5% year on year, with that of wire rods up 9.6%, that of medium wide steel belt up 10.1% and that of cold-rolled steel plate up 2.4%.

