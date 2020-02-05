China: Iron ore shipments from Brazil stayed at low levels

SMM estimates that there were 69 vessels carrying 11.65 million mt of iron ore arrived at major Chinese ports during January 26-Febaury 1, down 960,000 mt from the week ended January 18.

During the same period, iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports recovered 4.04 million mt from the pre-holiday level to 14.35 million mt. Shipments that departed Brazilian ports were estimated to edge up 860,000 mt to stand at 4.77 million mt. Heavy rainfall in Brazil continued to keep the iron ore shipments at low levels.

Source: SMM News