China issues biosafety certificates for GM soybean, corn imports

23/06/2020

China’s agriculture ministry on Tuesday issued genetically modified (GM) safety certificates for two new varieties of soybean imports, a sign of further loosening restrictions on GM crops in the world’s biggest grains market.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs also renewed safety certificates for six other GM crops for import – for five varieties of corn and another soybean crop – according to a statement published on its website.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Min Zhang, Judy Hua and Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

