Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / China issues draft rules for foreign accounting firms’ domestic operations

China issues draft rules for foreign accounting firms’ domestic operations

in World Economy News 06/09/2024

China’s finance ministry introduced draft rules on Thursday for managing the domestic business activities of foreign accounting firms.

According to the draft, financial departments will be tasked with helping authorities to enforce laws and regulations concerning these firms and their representatives.

The ministry said foreign accounting organizations must adhere strictly to Chinese laws and regulations while operating in the country.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ella Cao, Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Woo)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×