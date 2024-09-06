China issues draft rules for foreign accounting firms’ domestic operations
China’s finance ministry introduced draft rules on Thursday for managing the domestic business activities of foreign accounting firms.
According to the draft, financial departments will be tasked with helping authorities to enforce laws and regulations concerning these firms and their representatives.
The ministry said foreign accounting organizations must adhere strictly to Chinese laws and regulations while operating in the country.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ella Cao, Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Woo)