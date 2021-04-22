China issues guidelines on cutting corn, soymeal in pig, poultry feed

China’s agriculture ministry published guidelines on Wednesday for the reduction of corn and soymeal in pig and poultry feed, in a move that could reshape the trade flows of grains into the country.

The move follows a surge in imports of corn by China last year as it faced a growing deficit of the grain, used largely in animal feed.

The aim of the guidelines is to improve the usage of available raw materials and create a new formula that better suits China’s conditions, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website.

It said wheat, rice, cassava, rice bran, barley and sorghum were all suitable alternatives for corn, while rapeseed meal, cottonseed meal, peanut meal, sunflower meal, distillers dried grains, palm meal, flaxmeal, sesame meal and corn processing byproducts were good options to replace soymeal.

It also provided some suggested feed formulations depending on the region of the country.

Those included reducing corn by at least 15% in pig diets in Northeast China by using rice and rice bran, or using sorghum, cassava flour, rice bran meal and barley to replace corn in pig feed in southern China.

