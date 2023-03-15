Recent News

  

China Jan-Feb crude oil output up 1.8 % on yr – stats bureau

China’s January-February domestic crude oil production rose 1.8 % on year to 34.17 million tonnes, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. National crude oil throughput rose 3.3 % in January-February over the same year-ago level to 116.07 million tonnes Natural gas production rose 6.7 % in January-February over the same year-ago level to 39.8 billion cubic meters (bcm).
Source: Reuters (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team)

