China Jan-Feb gasoline exports down 31% on yr; diesel down 73%

China’s exports of gasoline fell nearly a third in the first two months of 2024 versus year-earlier levels, customs data showed on Monday, as domestic transport demand surged over the holiday travel period.

Diesel exports, which account for the biggest share of refinery output, fell 73.1% in January and February to 1.22 million metric tons, General Administration of Customs data showed.

Domestic diesel demand had remained weak for much of 2023, as China’s manufacturing and construction sectors struggled against concurrent slowdowns in the export and property sectors.

Analysts from the research unit of state oil major China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) have pegged diesel use to fall 2.8% this year to 196 million metric tons.

Gasoline shipments of 1.57 million tons were down 31% from the previous year’s 2.3 million tons, when domestic travel levels were suppressed by the linger effects of China’s abrupt exit from pandemic restrictions in late 2022.

Domestic consumption this year benefited from a strong recovery in holiday travel over the Lunar New Year. The number of domestic trips made during this year’s holiday surged by 34.3% from a year ago, according to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Jet fuel exports stood at 2.83 million tons, up 2.9% from the same year-ago period.

Domestic kerosene demand continues to benefit from a fully recovered domestic travel market, with internal flight volumes already above pre-pandemic levels.

China’s aviation fuel consumption is likely to expand 13.1% this year, CNPC analysts said.

While international airline capacity in and out of China remains below pre-pandemic levels, cross-border travel rebounded 2.8 times over the same period last year, according to data from the National Immigration Administration.

Fuel provided to international flights is counted as an export in customs statistics.

Regional refining margins DUB-SIN-REF were broadly unchanged month on month, averaging around $8 per barrel in January and February versus $7.4 per barrel in December.

The data on Monday also showed China imported 13.2 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in January and February, up 19.3% on the previous year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Andrew Hayley and Chen Aizhu, and Louise Heavens)