China’s non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 6.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, to 170.95 billion yuan, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

In dollar terms, ODI increased 8.5% in the first quarter, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news conference.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)