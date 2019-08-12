China July New Yuan Loans Fell Short of Expectations

Chinese banks scaled back their lending in July, an action that could cast a shadow over economic growth as trade tensions with the U.S. escalate.

Banks issued 1.06 trillion yuan ($150.1 billion) of new yuan loans in July, down from CNY1.66 trillion in June. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast new loans at CNY1.25 trillion.

Total social financing, a broader measurement of credit in the economy, stood at CNY1.01 trillion in July, as nonbank financial institutions withdrew credit they issued earlier. In June, total social financing was CNY2.26 trillion.

China’s broadest measure of money supply, M2, rose 8.1% at the end of July from a year earlier, compared with the 8.5% increase at the end of June. The figure was lower than the 8.4% growth estimated by economists.

