China July zinc output falls to lowest since Aug 2013 – stats bureau

* China’s July zinc output fell 3.5 pct year-on-year to 439,000 tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, its lowest monthly total since August 2013

* China’s July refined copper output rises 11.8 pct y/y to 732,000 tonnes – stats bureau

* China July iron ore output -4.3 pct y/y at 64.76 mln tonnes – stats bureau

* China July lead output +6.2 pct y/y at 410,000 tonnes – stats bureau

* China July alumina output +8.3 pct y/y at 5.81 mln tonnes – stats bureau
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Daly)

