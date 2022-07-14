China June copper imports at 537,698.1 tonnes

China’s imports of copper rose 15.5 % from month ago to 537,698.1 tonnes in June, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Unwrought copper and copper product imports into China, the world’s leading copper and aluminium consumer, include anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper products.

The country exported 607,443.40 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products, in June, down from May’s 676,604.6 tonnes.

