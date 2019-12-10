China launches iron ore options on Dalian Commodity Exchange

Iron ore options were listed Monday on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), which will help derivative products better serve the iron and steel industry and promote the establishment of the global pricing center for iron ore.

The object of trade of the iron ore options is the iron ore futures. More than 1,200 steel and mining enterprises have been deeply involved in the trade for the iron ore futures since the futures were listed in October 2013.

More than 170 overseas clients from 15 countries and regions have participated in the trade since China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

China’s iron ore futures have become the derivative products of iron ore with the biggest scale in the world, setting a solid market foundation for the listing of the iron ore options.

