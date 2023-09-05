China Leading Iron Ore Imports in 2023
According to the shipbroker, “demand has been poor everywhere except in Mainland China. To the European Union imports ended up down -17.2% y-o-y to 40.7 mln tonnes in Jan-Jul 2023. Iron ore imports into Japan declined by -10.3% y-o-y in Jan-Jul 2023 to 50.1 mln t. Volumes into South Korea were down by -10.9% y-o-y to 38.4 mln t. Mainland China is by far the largest importer of iron ore in the world. In Jan-Dec 2022, China accounted for 71.3% of global seaborne iron ore imports, with Japan in second place at just 6.0% and the EU in third place with a 5.4% share”.
“However, iron ore imports into China corrected significantly in 2021 and 2022 from the record levels seen previously. China’s iron ore imports in the 12 months of 2020 surged by a massive +6.9% y-o-y to 1,108.1 mln t, from 1,036.2 mln t in 2019. In 2020, China took advantage of favourably low prices of the commodity when most of the rest of the world was shut down in lockdowns. However, high iron ore prices in 2021, combined with a slowdown in construction activity following the financial troubles of developer Evergrande, resulted in a significant slowdown in steel production and iron ore demand in China. In 2021, China imported just 1,088.9 mln t of iron ore, down -1.7% y-o-y. In 2022, imports into China declined further by -1.0% y-o-y to 1,077.7 mln tonnes. In Jan-Jul 2023, Chinese imports of iron ore surged by +7.7% y-o-y to 656.6 mln tonnes, a record high”, the shipbroker noted.
Banchero Costa said that “the vast majority (91%) of iron ore volumes into China in Jan-Jul 2023 were loaded on Capesizes, with 3% carried on VLOCs, 3% on Panamaxes, and 3% on Supramaxes. The main iron ore import terminals in Mainland China are: Caofeidian (66.3 mln t loaded in JanJul 2023), Jingtang (51.4 mln t), Rizhao (44.0 mln t), Tianjin (43.7 mln t), Ningbo/Zhoushan (43.4 mln t), Lianyungang (34.2 mln t), Zhanjiang (32.7 mln t), Dongjiakou (30.5 mln t), Lanshan (29.0 mln t), Huanghua (27.4 mln t), Changzhou (26.4 mln t), Fangcheng (23.1 mln t), Beilun (19.8 mln t), Qingdao (19.7 mln t). In terms of sources for China’s iron ore imports, distances are improving this year. Australia still remains by far the top source of iron ore for China, with a 67% share in Jan-Jul 2023. Iron ore imports from Australia to China in Jan-Jul 2023 increased by +4.4% y-o-y to 441.6 mln tonnes, from 423.1 mln t in Jan-Jul 2022. Brazil remains in second spot with a 20% share in 2021. Imports to China from Brazil increased by +10.2% y-o-y to 128.2 mln tonnes in Jan-Jul 2023, from 116.4 mln t in Jan-Jul 2022. Volumes from South Africa increased by +6.4% y-o-y to 18.1 mln t in JanJul 2023. From India volumes surged by +97.4% y-o-y to 15.9 mln t. From Canada volumes increased by +50.7% y-o-y to 10.1 mln t”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide